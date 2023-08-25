Wilson County Schools cancels a number of afternoon bus routes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - More than 10 bus routes in Wilson County have been canceled on Friday afternoon due to various illnesses among the school system’s drivers.

Wilson County Schools said if your child is riding a bus on Friday afternoon, be aware of what routes have been canceled.

“If your child is riding a bus this afternoon, then please look over the bus numbers below, especially if your child attends: W.A. Wright Elementary, Mt. Juliet Middle, Watertown area, Lebanon High School, West Wilson Middle, Elzie D. Patton Elementary, West Elementary, Rutland Elementary, Wilson Central High School, Carroll Oakland and Stoner Creek Elementary,” WCS said.

1. Bus 1991 - Services W.A. Wright Elementary and MJMS - Downed PM

2. Bus 1764 - Services West Wilson Middle School - Downed PM

3. Bus 2119 - Services Watertown and Lebanon High School - Downed PM

4. Bus 2121 - Services Elzie D. Patton Elementary - Downed PM

5. Bus 2001 - Services West Wilson Middle and Stoner Creek Elementary - Downed PM

6. Bus 1108 - Services West Elementary School and MJMS - Downed PM

7. Bus 1320 - Services Rutland Elementary and Wilson Central High - Downed PM

8. Bus 1322 - Services Carroll Oakland Elementary School - Downed PM

9. Bus 2236 - Services MJHS - Downed PM

10. Bus 2991 - Rutland Elementary. - Downed PM

11. Bus 1544 - Wilson Central High - Downed PM

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.