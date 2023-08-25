Two arrested after drug investigation in Putnam County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A drug investigation in Putnam County led to two men getting arrested by Putnam County law enforcement.

William Bohannon, 47, and 56-year-old James Douglas Smith were arrested by deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO), along with the Cookeville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Bohannon and Smith were arrested at their home on South Jere Whitson Lane, where law enforcement found the following:

Fentanyl

Crack cocaine

Scales

Packaging materials

Drug paraphernalia

According to PCSO, Bohannon and Smith live right across from a church and less than half a mile from Jere Whitson Elementary School.

“Children are everywhere in this area and the Sheriff’s Office will do everything possible to protect our most precious asset, our children,” PCSO wrote in a press release.

Bohannon was charged with manufacturing, selling and delivering narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bohannon was booked on a $58,000 bond and has a scheduled court date for Oct. 2.

Smith was arrested for an outstanding warrant of violation of probation and is being held without bond. Smith has scheduled court hearing for Aug. 28.

