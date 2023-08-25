Special session costs taxpayers nearly $60K a day as Tennessee lawmakers continue to clash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – As lawmakers struggle to agree on passing substantial legislation during Gov. Lee’s special legislative session on public safety, the taxpayers’ tab continues to grow.

New data obtained by WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek shows every day the session goes on, it costs taxpayers nearly $60,000 per day, between transportation and per diem pay for each lawmaker, according to the Office of Legislative Administration.

Data shows state senators receive nearly $8,000 a day combined in per diem pay, or $242 a day per senator. Gas mileage payments for the Senate come to a little more than $6,000 a day, or about $185 a day per senator.

As for the House, in which the number of representatives triples that of the Senate, per diem pay adds up to more than $24,000, or about $251 per state representative. Nearly $20,000 is allotted for the representatives’ total transportation costs, per day.

Critics have bashed Republican lawmakers for tabling bills lobbied by parents of children at the Covenant School, where six people, including three children, were killed on March 27.

Before the special session, Lee said the point would be to pass meaningful legislation that would help protect children from gun violence in schools while maintaining gun rights for Tennesseans.

So far, the Senate has passed four bills and tabled dozens of others. One requires the Department of Safety to give out free gun locks to people who want them, but it does not require gun owners to use a lock.

“Fifty percent of gun owners said they want a lock but don’t have the means to get one,” Sen. Adam Lowe, R-Calhoun, said. “This is an empowering law, not a punitive one. There is a concern that it would discourage people who have firearms stolen from reporting.”

The second deals with how soon a court clerk must notify TBI of someone’s criminal proceedings. The third has to do with human trafficking. The fourth gives funding for more school resource officers and mental health services. The status of those bills becoming law remains in question, as each still requires Gov. Lee’s signature.

The House also wrapped up its work for the week on Thursday evening after passing eight bills. House Republicans and Democrats attempted to work across the aisle to continue to address public safety issues as part of Gov. Bill Lee’s special session proclamation.

The House debated 12 of the 27 bills on its agenda and recommended several for passage that deal with mental health, an order of protection bill related to stalking, and preventing autopsies of minors from being public documents unless the parents agree.

When asked if they felt like they accomplished anything during the first week of the special session to address public safety, House Republicans blamed the Senate.

“They didn’t propose a single idea this week to pass on their floor. We have a lot here in the House,” House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, said. “We’re going to come back on Monday and pass those. Hopefully this weekend, they’ll take a look at some of the stuff we’re passing and, hopefully, they’ll come back and say, ‘Hey, we think this will work.’ But it’s really up to the Senate on what they’re willing or not willing to do at this point.”

The special session will reconvene on Monday.

For the full breakdown on the costs related to the special session, see the chart below:

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.