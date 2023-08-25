Rally held to ‘reflect on inaction’ at special session

“Clearly our values are not playing out in this body. This is not the will of Tennesseans,” one of the speakers said.
After Thursday's special session, some of the attendees stepped outside to a rally on the steps of the Capitol.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After the special session adjourned for the week on Thursday, some of those attending stepped outside the Capitol for a rally.

The gathering was held by groups allowing Tennesseans to come together to “reflect on the inaction of our elected officials to pass any meaningful gun safety legislation.”

Organizers included Rise & Shine TN, AWAKE, Equity Alliance, Inclusion TN, Mom’s Demand Action, and others.

“Clearly our values are not playing out in this body. This is not the will of Tennesseans,” Jack Sullivan, the son of the chaplain at The Covenant School, said.

The group lit candles and sang. The candles were left on the steps of the Capitol at the end of the rally.

Organizers pledged to be back on Monday when the special session resumes.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Son charged in shooting death of his mother
Tennessee teen confesses to mom’s murder, hiding body, sheriff says
Lebanon Police Department
Two found dead in truck at Lebanon truck stop
Nashville elementary school’s A/C stopped working, school continued without it for hours
Classes continue at Nashville elementary school after A/C failure
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Tennessee firefighter charged with raping a child, TBI says
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
Retired police sergeant who killed 3 at California bar shot his estranged wife first, officials say

Latest News

A portion of the stadium used by White House High School will be closed on Friday night.
Portion of White House stadium bleachers closed after engineering report
Ashley Greenwood last had contact with her family on Aug. 12 and may be in Nashville, according...
Missing Rutherford Co. woman last seen on Aug. 12
Tennessee lawmakers adjourned for the week and will resume the special session on Monday.
House, Senate wrap up first week of public safety special session
The show Shiners can be seen on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at the Woolworth Theater...
Broadway star and Franklin resident helps Nashville musical hit $1M milestone