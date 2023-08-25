Rally held to ‘reflect on inaction’ at special session

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After the special session adjourned for the week on Thursday, some of those attending stepped outside the Capitol for a rally.

The gathering was held by groups allowing Tennesseans to come together to “reflect on the inaction of our elected officials to pass any meaningful gun safety legislation.”

Organizers included Rise & Shine TN, AWAKE, Equity Alliance, Inclusion TN, Mom’s Demand Action, and others.

“Clearly our values are not playing out in this body. This is not the will of Tennesseans,” Jack Sullivan, the son of the chaplain at The Covenant School, said.

The group lit candles and sang. The candles were left on the steps of the Capitol at the end of the rally.

Organizers pledged to be back on Monday when the special session resumes.

