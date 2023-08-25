Portion of White House stadium bleachers closed after engineering report

By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A portion of the home bleachers at White House High School’s football stadium will be closed after an engineer’s report on Sumner County stadium structures discovered damage.

A section on the right side of Dewey Whitson Stadium at White House Municipal Park will be closed after an inspector said there were displaced planks.

The students’ section and band will be moved to a different part of the stadium.

The stadium is the fourth in Sumner County to have a portion of its bleachers closed.

Both sides of Beech High’s stadium were deemed unsafe after the visitors’ stands collapsed last week. Then, over at Hendersonville High, the visitors’ side bleachers were deemed unsafe. Additionally, the center portion of the home stands at Portland High were also closed.

At White House, the engineers made recommendations for immediate repairs to the visitors’ side bleachers.

“Our SCS maintenance team will have all the recommendations from the engineer’s report completed to ensure that our visitors’ bleachers will be open and safe to use for our game on Friday night versus Liberty Creek,” the school said in a social media post.

Fans are also encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to sit on the grass. Whitson Stadium has hillside seating on the home side and in the south end zone area.

