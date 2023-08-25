NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Recently, WSMV4 Investigates revealed concerns that the weapons detection scanners used at Nissan Stadium could have gaps in the system that allow hidden knives and guns to get past security.

Using sensors and artificial intelligence, Evolv scanners can detect weapons like knives and guns, and disregard benign metal objects like eyeglass cases, cell phones, and umbrellas.

Multiple fans can walk through Evolv’s tower-like scanners at the same time, and there is no need to stop and empty pockets, unless the sensors are triggered, and the system light turns red.

Related Coverage: Titans confident fans are safe from deadly weapons after new detection system installed at Nissan Stadium faces scrutiny When the Tennessee Titans kick off their final preseason of the 2023 season against the New England Patriots, Nissan Stadium will have already hosted 14 events, including the CMA Festival, a three-night concert run by Taylor Swift, and Monster Energy Supercross.

But as WSMV4 Investigates reported, a security and technology group called IPVM has been very critical of Evolv, claiming the company has oversold the technology, because the scanners are not perfect, and allegedly missed knives at two schools in Ohio and New York, where, according to police, two students were stabbed.

Nashville Predators security taking extra steps to protect fans from hidden threats at Bridgestone Arena (WSMV)

The Tennessee Titans, who run security at the stadium, addressed the issue with investigative reporter Stacey Cameron, saying the team is fully aware of the alleged vulnerabilities, and through a layered security process has closed any holes that may exist in the system.

Turns out, Bridgestone Arena also uses the Evolv system, with the scanners getting installed in the venue a year ago, according to David Chadwell, Vice President of Event Operations for the Nashville Predators.

Like the Titans, Chadwell says he’s confident the Predators approach to using Evolv at Bridgestone is keeping fans safe from hidden guns and knives. In fact, Chadwell says Evolv is catching the same number of weapons that security found using traditional metal detectors.

“We use Evolv on the highest setting, so our alarm rate is fairly high for the industry standard,” Chadwel said. “But I’m okay with that, because we tell our security team to take every single alarm seriously, don’t discredit a single one of them.”

If someone triggers an alarm on the Evolv system, Chadwell says security utilizes “the loop method of detection” to find the weapon or object causing the alert.

Nashville Predators security taking extra steps to protect fans from hidden threats at Bridgestone Arena (WSMV)

“When a fan walks through and Evolv detects something, they they’re pulled over to a table for a secondary screening, they divest any metal from their pockets, and they loop through Evolv to see if they alert again,” said Chadwell. “And they will keep doing that, two, three, four times if needed, until the triggering item is found, and they don’t alert Evolv.”

Chadwell says it’s rare for security to find someone walking through security with a concealed handgun, although it happens from time to time. However, he says the Predators security team locates knives on fans at every single event that Bridgestone hosts, which is why his team and the Evolv scanners are constantly put to the test.

“We routinely not only test Evolv, like on a dark day where there are no events, and run through it and see what we can detect,” said Chadwell. “But we also test our staff during live events, to make sure they are catching prohibited items.”

Chadwell said one of the biggest advantages of the Evolv system is the speed and efficiency with which security can get fans past the entry checkpoints and into the arena.

Nashville Predators security taking extra steps to protect fans from hidden threats at Bridgestone Arena (WSMV)

When the Predators integrated Evolv into their overall security setup, Chadwell says they took another unique step to ensure they were using the system in the best manner possible to protect fans.

“We hired a third-party independent security company to come in and evaluate our setup, Evolv and create our standard operating procedures,” said Chadwell. “We didn’t want to rely on Evolv or rely on what other venues were telling us to do. We wanted to implement our own best practices here for Bridgestone Arena.”

Chadwell tells WSMV4 Investigates that security at Bridgestone Arena, in connection with its use of the Evolv system, is Safety Act certified by the Department of Homeland Security.

“That means Homeland Security has deemed us efficient in preventing terrorism, and that is something we take great pride in,” Chadwell said.

Safety Act Certification is the highest level of protection awarded by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and as it turns out, it is a designation that Bridgestone shares with Nissan Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.