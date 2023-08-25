Multiple storage units destroyed by fire in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire early Friday morning in South Nashville.

According to fire personnel at the scene, the call went out just after 6 a.m. and fire crews arrived to find multiple units at CubeSmart Storage on fire. Firefighters spent the next hour containing the fire to the affected units.

Approximately 12 storage units were completely destroyed. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

