Multiple storage units destroyed by fire in South Nashville

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Nearly a dozen storage units were destroyed in a fire at Cube Smart Storage on Swiss Avenue.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a commercial fire early Friday morning in South Nashville.

According to fire personnel at the scene, the call went out just after 6 a.m. and fire crews arrived to find multiple units at CubeSmart Storage on fire. Firefighters spent the next hour containing the fire to the affected units.

Approximately 12 storage units were completely destroyed. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

