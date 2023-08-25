Missing Rutherford Co. woman last seen on Aug. 12

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman from the Milton area who has not been seen since Aug. 12.

The Sheriff’s Office reported Ashley Greenwood, 29, was reported missing on Tuesday. Her family last had contact with her on Saturday, Aug. 12 and they believe she may be in Nashville.

“We are only concerned about her welfare,” Rutherford County Sheriff Detective Sgt. Richard Brinkley said in a news release. “We want to make sure she is OK.”

Greenwood may be driving a gray 2023 Nissan Rogue SUV with the license plate 40EM696.

She has been placed in the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System.

Anyone with information about Greenwood’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective David Ashburn at 615-904-3022.

Do you know Ashley’s location? Ashley Greenwood, 29, of Milton was reported missing Tuesday to the Rutherford County... Posted by Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 24, 2023

