Military jet crashes near San Diego

FILE - An F/A-18D hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 takes...
FILE - An F/A-18D hornet with Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron [VMFA(AW)] 225 takes flight at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, Nov. 30, 2017. A Hornet has crashed near the California base during a training exercise, base officials said.(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Nadia Stark)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - An F/A-18 Hornet military jet crashed late Thursday night near San Diego, Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California, reported via news release.

The crash was reported at 11:54 p.m. Pacific time during a training exercise.

Search and rescue actions are ongoing on federal property near the air station, and an investigation is underway, officials said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Son charged in shooting death of his mother
Tennessee teen confesses to mom’s murder, hiding body, sheriff says
Lebanon Police Department
Two found dead in truck at Lebanon truck stop
Nashville elementary school’s A/C stopped working, school continued without it for hours
Classes continue at Nashville elementary school after A/C failure
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Tennessee firefighter charged with raping a child, TBI says
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
Retired police sergeant who killed 3 at California bar shot his estranged wife first, officials say

Latest News

Russian servicemen inspect a part of a crashed private jet near the village of Kuzhenkino, Tver...
Kremlin denies role in plane crash believed to have killed Wagner Group leader
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two combination pills, mifepristone, for a...
West Virginia can restrict abortion pill sales, judge rules, despite FDA approval that it’s safe
Watson Calhoun enjoys a snow day in the middle of summer.
Terminally ill 4-year-old boy enjoys Christmas in August with snow, thanks to community’s help
WSMV storage fire
1 injured after multiple storage units destroyed by fire in South Nashville
False mass shooting threat in Dekalb Co. traced to NC teens