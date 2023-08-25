Man arrested following shooting at East Nashville gas station

An innocent bystander was hit by the gunfire and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured at a gas station on Shelby...
Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured at a gas station on Shelby Avenue.(WSMV)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 23-year-old man was arrested days after a shooting at an East Nashville gas station, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say Alexander Kelley is facing several charges after allegedly firing shots outside a Shell station on Shelby Avenue late Monday afternoon during an argument with someone.

An innocent bystander was hit by the gunfire and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Related Coverage:
‘I could not stop hollering’: Nashville man recalls gas station shooting
1 injured in shooting at East Nashville gas station

Police were able to locate Kelley at a short-term rental on Fern Avenue where he was taken into custody at about 4 a.m. Friday. Officers were able to recover two handguns and marijuana at the rental.

“Approximately 10 other individuals were in the house at the time of Kelley’s arrest, including one man who was arrested on outstanding aggravated assault warrants from Rutherford County,” police said.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Son charged in shooting death of his mother
Tennessee teen confesses to mom’s murder, hiding body, sheriff says
Lebanon Police Department
Two found dead in truck at Lebanon truck stop
A customer said the post office threw away the dress she ordered for her bridal shower.
East Nashville post office throws out woman’s bridal dress
Nashville elementary school’s A/C stopped working, school continued without it for hours
Classes continue at Nashville elementary school after A/C failure
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Tennessee firefighter charged with raping a child, TBI says

Latest News

Triple digit temperatures forced many high schools and even the Titans to take precautions to...
Staying cool during Friday's football games
Titans fans are using cooling towels and trying to beat the heat at the team's final preseason...
Staying safe as players, fans prepare for football games in extreme heat
Covenant School parent Sarah Shoop Neumann, right, hugs Rep. Justin J. Pearson, D-Memphis,...
‘It is painful and disrespectful’: Covenant families want more from special session
Police are looking for Brentwood jewelry store robbers, one hurt after a fire destroys storage...
Friday evening news update
With week one of the special session wrapped up, WSMV 4 wanted to know how Covenant families...
Covenant parents speak out over special session