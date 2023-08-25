Man arrested following shooting at East Nashville gas station

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 23-year-old man was arrested days after a shooting at an East Nashville gas station, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Police say Alexander Kelley is facing several charges after allegedly firing shots outside a Shell station on Shelby Avenue late Monday afternoon during an argument with someone.

An innocent bystander was hit by the gunfire and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were able to locate Kelley at a short-term rental on Fern Avenue where he was taken into custody at about 4 a.m. Friday. Officers were able to recover two handguns and marijuana at the rental.

“Approximately 10 other individuals were in the house at the time of Kelley’s arrest, including one man who was arrested on outstanding aggravated assault warrants from Rutherford County,” police said.

