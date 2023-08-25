Low-cost vaccine, microchip clinic hosted at WSMV4 on Saturday, Aug. 26

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 is set to host the Nashville Humane & Banfield Foundation’s monthly low-cost clinic on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The first 100 attendees will be able to receive $15 vaccines for their dogs and cats thanks to your local donations and a generous grant from the Banfield Foundation.

Vaccines are $15 each:

Rabies

DAPP

DAPPL

Bordetella

FVRCP

Microchips will be $10.

“No appointment is needed. Serving the first 100 pets to arrive. Cash and/or credit payment options only. We ask that all pets please be on a leash or in a carrier. Thank You!”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.