Low-cost vaccine, microchip clinic hosted at WSMV4 on Saturday, Aug. 26
The first 100 attendees will be able to receive $15 vaccines for their dogs and cats thanks to your local donations and a generous grant from the Banfield Foundation.
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 is set to host the Nashville Humane & Banfield Foundation’s monthly low-cost clinic on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Vaccines are $15 each:
- Rabies
- DAPP
- DAPPL
- Bordetella
- FVRCP
Microchips will be $10.
“No appointment is needed. Serving the first 100 pets to arrive. Cash and/or credit payment options only. We ask that all pets please be on a leash or in a carrier. Thank You!”
