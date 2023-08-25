‘It is painful and disrespectful’: Covenant families want more from special session

“She is still there,” Joyce said. “She is physically here, but there are pieces of my child that are missing, and that is what we are rebuilding.”
With week one of the special session wrapped up, WSMV 4 wanted to know how Covenant families feel about how it is going.
By Courtney Allen
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - With week one of the legislative special session on public safety wrapped up, WSMV4 wanted to know how The Covenant School families feel about how it is going.

After all, the session was called in response to the shooting at their children’s school that left six dead.

Covenant School families have been at the Capitol every day this week to remind lawmakers of the trauma their children still have.

“She saw the shooter,” Covenant School mom Mary Joyce said. “She did see the gun in her classroom. She knows what it feels like to be shot at.”

Joyce’s 9-year-old daughter was on the second floor of The Covenant School the day of the shooting, a day that still haunts her.

“She is still there,” Joyce said. “She is physically here, but there are pieces of my child that are missing, and that is what we are rebuilding.”

Joyce and fellow mom Sarah Shoop Neumann testified in committees at the Capitol this week. We asked them how they thought the special session was going.

“Circus, chaotic, but also victorious,” Joyce said.

Victories for them include the House passing a bill banning the public release of children’s autopsies and a bill to improve schools’ alarm systems.

However, there are other emotions too.

“It is painful, disrespectful, and it is just really hurtful,” Neumann said.

Neumann said it is hurtful that the House and Senate don’t agree on most of the legislation filed. Joyce said she got a call from a Republican Friday.

“I had a Senator reach out to me this morning and apologize because he is also frustrated and wants to see something happen,” Joyce said.

When lawmakers return next week, Joyce and Neumann hope they will reconsider some of the bills tabled that they believe would better protect their children.

“[The biggest challenge is] convincing these men and women who are elected officials to put aside the political game they are used to playing and remember who punted the ball for them for this special session, and it is us,” Joyce said. “They have a job to do.”

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Son charged in shooting death of his mother
Tennessee teen confesses to mom’s murder, hiding body, sheriff says
Lebanon Police Department
Two found dead in truck at Lebanon truck stop
A customer said the post office threw away the dress she ordered for her bridal shower.
East Nashville post office throws out woman’s bridal dress
Nashville elementary school’s A/C stopped working, school continued without it for hours
Classes continue at Nashville elementary school after A/C failure
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Tennessee firefighter charged with raping a child, TBI says

Latest News

Triple digit temperatures forced many high schools and even the Titans to take precautions to...
Staying cool during Friday's football games
Titans fans are using cooling towels and trying to beat the heat at the team's final preseason...
Staying safe as players, fans prepare for football games in extreme heat
Police are looking for Brentwood jewelry store robbers, one hurt after a fire destroys storage...
Friday evening news update
With week one of the special session wrapped up, WSMV 4 wanted to know how Covenant families...
Covenant parents speak out over special session