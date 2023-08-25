Investigation underway after armed men rob Brentwood jewelry store

No one was injured in the robbery.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WMSV) – An investigation is underway after police say two unidentified suspects robbed a Brentwood jewelry store Friday morning.

At about 10:50 a.m., two male suspects, armed with handguns and wearing masks and sweatshirts, entered the American Jewelry Company on Franklin Road in Brentwood, according to the Brentwood Police Department. The men broke glass cases inside the store and stole merchandise, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact Brentwood police at 615-371-0160.

Police investigate a suspected robbery at American Jewelry in Franklin.
Police investigate a suspected robbery at American Jewelry in Franklin.(WSMV/Nickie Jennings)

