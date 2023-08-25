‘I’m going to kill someone’: Teen charged after second threat to DeKalb Co. schools

Authorities emphasized this latest threat was not related to another school threat to DeKalb County Schools made by teens in North Carolina.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A DeKalb County student was arrested Friday morning after authorities found he wrote a text threatening to shoot someone at his school because he was upset about a test, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

DeKalb County High School student Austin Ray Light, 18, was charged with threatening an act of mass violence against a school, Sheriff Patrick Ray said in a media release.

Late Thursday night, authorities received a tip about a student at DeKalb County High School having messages on a phone “possibly related to violence,” the media release said.

Authorities worked through the night and determined the messages were on Lights’ phone, Ray said.

“I am gonna kill someone,” the text said, according to Ray. “The only reason I showed up today was to do the test, and it was pushed back to tomorrow.”

Ray emphasized this latest threat was not related to another school threat, called into a Dollar General store by kids pulling a prank in North Carolina.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the teenagers, ages 14 and 15, made a phone call to the store and claimed to be planning a mass school shooting and asked if the store carried toy guns or cap guns and said they planned to carry out a mass shooting.

