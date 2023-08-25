Hyundai recalls nearly 40,000 cars; malfunction can cause unanticipated acceleration

Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue...
Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue fixed, free of charge.(Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(CNN) - Hyundai is recalling nearly 40,000 vehicles because of a software error that can cause the car to accelerate after the brake pedal is released.

The recall covers certain Hyundai Elantra HEV vehicles made from 2021 to 2023.

Hyundai said it will mail notification letters out by Oct. 17.

You can also check the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website to see if your car is impacted.

Hyundai said customers can bring their vehicles to any Hyundai dealership to have the issue fixed, free of charge.

