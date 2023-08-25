First Alert Forecast: Some heat relief is in sight, finally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -A First Alert Weather Day through Saturday as the heat wave continues. Slightly cooler weather develops on Sunday. Count on a few showers & storms this weekend, too. One or two of these systems could become severe.

THROUGH THIS WEEKEND:

A First Alert Weather Day continues through Saturday . Tonight will be warm and muggy with the low in the mid 70s.

Saturday looks very hot and humid, like today. The morning will begin in the mid 70s. Temperatures will soar to 90 degrees just after 9 am. If you have outdoor chores or a workout to do, take advantage of the very early morning.

Monitor young children closely as they play outdoors and/or at sports games. Ensure they take breaks and hydrate well.

Showers and storms will develop in the Mid State during the afternoon. A few could have strong, gusty damaging wind. Nashville’s best rain chance will be around dinnertime on Saturday.

A few showers and storms will develop on Sunday, too. We’ll have more cloud cover around. It’ll still be humid, but be slightly cooler. The high will be in the upper 80s.

Sunday will feel more typical of this time of year as slightly cooler weather develops. (WSMV)

NEXT WEEK:

A reinforcing cold front will move through on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. That will drop humidity and temperatures further.

This more refreshing air and a light northeast breeze should make Wednesday the pick of next week, weatherwise with the high in the mid 80s.

Thursday will also be in the mid 80s, however Friday rises to near 90.

