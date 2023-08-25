First Alert Forecast: Searing heat, oppressive humidity continue through Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Our heat wave continues through Saturday. Slightly cooler weather develops on Sunday. Count on a few showers & storms this weekend, too.

One or two of these systems could become severe.

THROUGH THIS WEEKEND:

A First Alert Weather Day continues through Saturday.

This afternoon is expected to become the hottest day this year and the hottest since June of 2022. We’re forecasting a high temperature of 101 degrees in Nashville. The record is 102, set in 1943.

Humidity is running as highs as it ever gets in the Mid State now, too. Because of that, the heat index will peak around 110 degrees in many communities this afternoon.

Continue with the heat precautions you’ve been using all week. You’ll need to employ them tomorrow, too.

Saturday looks very hot and humid, like today. The morning will begin in the mid 70s. Temperatures will skyrocket to 90 degrees just after 9 am. If you have outdoor chores to do, take advantage of the very early morning. That’s the best time to exercise outdoors, too.

Monitor young children closely as they play outdoors and/or at sports games. Ensure they take breaks and hydrate well.

Sunday will feel more typical of this time of year as slightly cooler weather develops. (WSMV)

Showers and storms will develop in the Mid State during the afternoon. A few could have strong, gusty damaging wind. Nashville’s best rain chance will be around dinnertime on Saturday.

A few showers and storms will develop on Sunday, too. We’ll have more cloud cover around. It’ll still be humid, but be slightly cooler.

NEXT WEEK:

A reinforcing cold front will move through on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. That will drop humidity and temperatures further.

This more refreshing air and a light northeast breeze should make Wednesday the pick of next week, weatherwise.

