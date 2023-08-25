First Alert Forecast: Heat continues, but relief is coming

Highs are expected near 100 again today.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Stefano DiPietro
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Our First Alert Weather Days continue today and tomorrow as this stretch of dangerous heat continues to grip the Mid State.

Highs today are going to push near 100° again, though many areas are still expected to stay in the 90s. With the humidity factored in, heat index values will be as high as 105°-115° at times.

Saturday won’t be quite as hot, but we’ll still have temperatures well in the 90s with a heat index in the triple digits once again.

Heat Advisories and Excessive Heat Warnings continue through Saturday evening across most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

HEAT INDEX
HEAT INDEX(WSMV)

WEEKEND STORMS

While the main focus on Saturday will still be the heat and humidity, make sure you keep an eye to the sky late Saturday afternoon and into the evening for a couple of storms that will fire up in parts of the Mid State. There is a low-end severe weather threat with any storm that could produce heavy rain and gusty winds.

On Sunday, temperatures finally drop back near 90 and some spots in the 80s. A shower also cannot be ruled out for Sunday, but most of us stay dry.

NEXT WEEK

We’ll finally see temperatures drop back into the 80s on Monday and Tuesday of next week with a small chance of an afternoon rain shower.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will be in the mid-80s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Son charged in shooting death of his mother
Tennessee teen confesses to mom’s murder, hiding body, sheriff says
Lebanon Police Department
Two found dead in truck at Lebanon truck stop
Nashville elementary school’s A/C stopped working, school continued without it for hours
Classes continue at Nashville elementary school after A/C failure
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Tennessee firefighter charged with raping a child, TBI says
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
Retired police sergeant who killed 3 at California bar shot his estranged wife first, officials say

Latest News

With extreme heat lingering in Tennessee, people are getting creative as they look for ways to...
Debunking myths on staying cool
Heat Alerts continue through Friday for the Mid State and southern Kentucky.
First Alert Forecast: Stifling heat & extreme humidity into Saturday
The hottest weather of the year will persist for a couple more days. Dan Thomas tells us when...
Thursday evening First Alert forecast
WSMV heat index
First Alert Forecast: Extreme heat continues into the weekend