False mass shooting threat in Dekalb Co. traced to NC teens

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A group of teenagers in North Carolina are being blamed for making a false threat of mass violence during a phone call to a Dollar General store in DeKalb County on Thursday night.

According to the Dekalb County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), the teenagers made a phone call to the store and claimed to be planning a mass school shooting and asked if the store carried toy guns or cap guns.

Sheriff Patrick Ray said he received a call from Dollar General around 8 p.m. on Thursday, explaining the details of the phone call. Sheriff Ray said he immediately contacted Homeland Security and other law enforcement in Kernersville, North Carolina, where the call originated from.

Kernersville Police officers were able to contact the teenagers and their parents.

Sheriff Ray said there was no immediate threat, however, out of precaution they sent extra deputies to each school in the county.

