Dog who lost owner in deadly Madison hit-and-run crash helping a new family in a different home

“They train Patch with Nick’s scent,” said Arthur. “His happy scent, and his anxiety, frustration scent as well.”
Patch finds new home in Wisconsin
Patch finds new home in Wisconsin(WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - For seven years, a family in Wisconsin was on waiting lists for a service dog to help their son with Down syndrome. Turns out, a pup with a rough past from Madison, Tennessee ended up being the perfect fit.

It was along Rio Vista Drive in Madison, service dog Patch and his owner, a visually impaired woman, were on a walk early one morning in March.

Metro Nashville Police say a car hit his owner and killed her, leaving Patch at Metro Animal Care and Control without a home.

While it seemed like the end, it was only the beginning of a new family. Patch was the match for Arthur and Donna Mahanna, and their 21-year-old son Nick from Wisconsin.

Nick has Down syndrome and is non-verbal, so he has a hard time communicating his thoughts. That’s where Patch comes in.

“They train Patch with Nick’s scent,” said Arthur. “His happy scent, and his anxiety, frustration scent as well.”

Patch was trained at a service dog training school in Indiana called Medial Mutts. He’s a calm presence for Nick when he gets frustrated. He’s trained to keep Nick asleep, help him walk, and even get him to talk at times.

Patch officially graduated from training this week, but this wouldn’t be possible without the skills he learned with his old owner he walked Rio Vista with in Madison.

“I think it helped with a connection before we even met him,” said Donna referencing Patch’s past. “I just felt like Patch needed Nick as much as Nick needed Patch.”

As for Patch’s previous owner, MNPD believes a Ford F-150 hit her. There are still no suspects or arrests in the case. If anyone has information about this fatal hit and run, they can call crime stoppers at 615-742-7463 and remain anonymous.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Son charged in shooting death of his mother
Tennessee teen confesses to mom’s murder, hiding body, sheriff says
Lebanon Police Department
Two found dead in truck at Lebanon truck stop
A customer said the post office threw away the dress she ordered for her bridal shower.
East Nashville post office throws out woman’s bridal dress
Nashville elementary school’s A/C stopped working, school continued without it for hours
Classes continue at Nashville elementary school after A/C failure
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Tennessee firefighter charged with raping a child, TBI says

Latest News

Metro Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured at a gas station on Shelby...
Man arrested following shooting at East Nashville gas station
An investigation is underway after police say two unidentified suspects robbed a Brentwood...
Armed men rob Brentwood jewelry store
Two-time Tony Award nominee Laura Osnes has seen her career rebound after moving to Nashville...
'Shiners' bring new comedy to Nashville
First Alert Meteorologist Melanie Layden joins us live now with a little science experiment to...
Why light color clothes are best in the heat