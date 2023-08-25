Clarksville doctor sentenced to 7 years in health care fraud case

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A Clarksville doctor has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted of more than a dozen felony health care fraud charges, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis.

Samson K. Orusa, 61, was convicted after prosecutors accused him of billing federal health insurance programs for hundreds of unnecessary services, including unnecessary office visits and steroid injections, according to a media release.

“The evidence at trial showed that he required Medicare beneficiaries and other patients to visit his clinic as many as six times each month and to undergo unnecessary steroid injections in order to obtain their prescriptions,” the release said. “The evidence also showed that the defendant altered progress visit notes in his patients’ medical records to justify higher billing rates.”

Orusa was charged in 2018 with 45 criminal violations, including 13 counts of health care fraud. He was convicted at trial of all charges except for nine counts of illegal distribution of oxycodone. Leventis said in the release that prosecuting health care fraud is a top priority for his office.

“As a result of the excellent work done in this case by our prosecutors and law enforcement partners, this physician will now be serving 7 years in federal prison for defrauding the Medicare program,” Leventis said.

Orusa was ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitution and serve three years of supervised release after his sentence.

He was also fined $195,000 and must forfeit previously seized assets worth about $900,000. His case was investigated by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Office of Inspector General; the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation; the Clarksville Police Department; and the 19th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephanie N. Toussaint and Miller A. Bushong prosecuted the case.

