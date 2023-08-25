Broadway star and Franklin resident helps Nashville musical hit $1M milestone

Shiners maintains residency at the historic Woolworth Theater in downtown Nashville.
The adult comedy show Shiners, in residency at the historic Woolworth Theater, recent hit a major milestone in Nashville - the million dollar mark.
By Tracy Kornet
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 1:03 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
“When we hit a million in sales in the first five months, I couldn’t believe it,” said performer and Shiners creator Chuck Wicks.

The part-musical, part-cirque show is about a family of moonshiners and co-stars Wicks and former Broadway star Laura Osnes.

Wicks credits the seasoned soprano and two-time Tony Award nominee Osnes, who joined the show a few months in after leaving New York when COVID shut down theaters, for much of the show’s success.

Shiners is performed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.

Go to https://www.shinersnashville.com/ for tickets and more information.

