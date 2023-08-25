Broadway star and Franklin resident helps Nashville musical hit $1M milestone
Shiners maintains residency at the historic Woolworth Theater in downtown Nashville.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The adult comedy show Shiners, in residency at the historic Woolworth Theater, recent hit a major milestone in Nashville - the million dollar mark.
“When we hit a million in sales in the first five months, I couldn’t believe it,” said performer and Shiners creator Chuck Wicks.
The part-musical, part-cirque show is about a family of moonshiners and co-stars Wicks and former Broadway star Laura Osnes.
Wicks credits the seasoned soprano and two-time Tony Award nominee Osnes, who joined the show a few months in after leaving New York when COVID shut down theaters, for much of the show’s success.
Shiners is performed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights.
Go to https://www.shinersnashville.com/ for tickets and more information.
