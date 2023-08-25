AC expert debunks myth of shading outdoor unit with tents, umbrellas

Expert said it’s a bad idea to put up shade around outdoor units because it can block the unit’s airflow.
With extreme heat lingering in Tennessee, people are getting creative as they look for ways to stay cool, and save on energy.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - With extreme heat lingering in Tennessee, people are getting creative as they look for ways to stay cool and save on energy.

One method circulating on social media shows people shading their outdoor A/C units with tents and umbrellas.

But Will Joyner, a field supervisor at Roscoe Brown Heating, Cooling and Plumbing, said that is a bad idea because it can block the unit’s airflow.

“So that hot air reaches that tent and instead of continuing to go up, it actually recycles around and then you’re cycling hotter air through this coil than what you should be doing,” Joyner said.

Joyner’s advice to homeowners is make sure their outdoor units are clear of grass, vines, and other debris that could restrict air flow as well.

“The more that we can allow that air flow to go through and cool that refrigerant, the better cooling we’re going to have inside,” Joyner said.

Another common problem Joyner sees is people hosing down their units too often, which could rust the system’s coils and shorten their life.

While he understands the ingenuity of people looking for A/C shortcuts, Joyner insists your best bet to beat the heat lies in the hands of routine maintenance by a professional.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Tennessee firefighter charged with raping a child, TBI says
Nashville elementary school’s A/C stopped working, school continued without it for hours
Classes continue at Nashville elementary school after A/C failure
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Loaded gun found in student’s backpack after altercation at high school in Clarksville
Son charged in shooting death of his mother
Tennessee teen confesses to mom’s murder, hiding body, sheriff says
Sun
Wilson Co. Schools scale back outdoor activities, practices due to heat wave

Latest News

Members of the public hold signs in support of gun reform and public safety initiatives in the...
State files motion to dismiss lawsuit concerning signs at House meetings
The Tennessee Titans are confident fans are safe from deadly weapons after the new detection...
Detecting hidden threats
Emotions run high as Tennessee House debates bills
With extreme heat lingering in Tennessee, people are getting creative as they look for ways to...
Debunking myths on staying cool