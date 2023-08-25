1 injured after multiple storage units destroyed by fire in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville fire crews were called to a commercial fire early Friday morning in South Nashville that left one emergency responder injured.

According to fire personnel at the scene, the call went out just after 6 a.m. and fire crews arrived to find multiple units at CubeSmart Storage on fire. Firefighters spent the next hour containing the fire to the affected units.

Approximately 18 storage units were damaged by the fire, according to fire officials. Fire and water impacted about nine of those units.

One emergency responder was transported to Vanderbilt Medical center with burn injuries to the hand and has since been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

