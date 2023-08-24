When to expect ‘entry-resistant’ windows at Metro Nashville Public Schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After the Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) approved a more than $3 million contract for the purchase and installation of entry-resistant window film on Tuesday, the question of ‘how long will the installation take?’ remained.

According to MNPS, due to the number of schools and the complexity of the installation, which can be weather-dependent, it can take months.

“Our goal is to have the film installed at all schools as quickly as possible,” said MNPS spokesperson Sean Braisted.

The shatter-resistant film and sealants are designed to hold the glass in place even if it is shot several times, MNPS reported.

The Board of Education approved the contract with Solar Tint on consent from the respective MNPS facilities.

The contract’s term runs from Aug. 23, 2023, through Aug. 22, 2028, and is to cost no more than $5 million.

