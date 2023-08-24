VIDEO: Firefighters rescue construction worker impaled by rebar

Firefighters used a combination of cutting tools to free the victim from the rebar. (WPLG, CITY OF MIAMI FIRE-RESCUE, CNN)
By WPLG Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (WPLG) - A Florida construction worker was hospitalized with critical injuries after he fell and was impaled by rebar.

Video from Miami-Dade Fire Rescue shows the delicate technical rescue that took place around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. A construction worker fell onto a raised piece of steel rebar, which penetrated his lower body and went through his torso.

Crews had been carrying out plans for a high-rise residential building in Miami when the accident happened.

Photos of the risky rescue show the critical moments as multiple firefighters work to save the victim. At one point, rescuers coordinated with the on-site crane operator to help lower the injured worker after he was placed in a Stokes basket.

Firefighters used a combination of cutting tools to free the victim from the rebar.

Paramedics were able to stabilize him as they rushed him to a hospital. He was recovering in “critical but stable condition,” according to a fire department spokesperson.

Copyright 2023 WPLG via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Loaded gun found in student’s backpack after altercation at high school in Clarksville
Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Tennessee firefighter charged with raping a child, TBI says
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79
Room cleared
Rep. Farmer clears room after bill allowing armed officers at school moves forward
Sun
Wilson Co. Schools scale back outdoor activities, practices due to heat wave

Latest News

The former president's attorneys have already negotiated a $200,000 bond and other terms of his...
Trump expected to surrender on charges in Georgia election subversion case
Firefighters used a combination of cutting tools to free the victim from the rebar. (WPLG, CITY...
VIDEO: Delicate rescue frees construction worker who fell, was impaled by rebar
Compost is touted as a miracle product and held in high regards by every gardener with a basic...
East Nashville group hosting native plant sale
The idea is to have a bunch of native plants planted close together so birds, bees, bugs, and...
Nashville group helping native birds, bugs