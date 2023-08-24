Two found dead in truck at Lebanon truck stop
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating after finding two people dead inside a truck at a Lebanon truck stop on Thursday.
Lebanon police said officers performed a welfare check at the Pilot truck stop in the morning hours of Thursday.
Officers found two people dead inside the cab of a truck. At this time, no foul play is expected, police say.
However, LPD’s investigation remains ongoing and the medical examiner’s office will be examining the bodies.
