Two found dead in truck at Lebanon truck stop

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Police are investigating after finding two people dead inside a truck at a Lebanon truck stop on Thursday.

Lebanon police said officers performed a welfare check at the Pilot truck stop in the morning hours of Thursday.

Officers found two people dead inside the cab of a truck. At this time, no foul play is expected, police say.

However, LPD’s investigation remains ongoing and the medical examiner’s office will be examining the bodies.

