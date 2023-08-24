TN lawmaker says restricting gun access wouldn’t have impacted Covenant School massacre

“If she hadn’t had a gun, she probably would’ve had a car, she had a car. She probably would have driven over those kids when they went to recess.”
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Tennessee lawmaker told a House committee on Wednesday that taking away The Covenant School shooter’s guns would not have stopped the March 27 massacre.

During a hearing on a House bill that would expand open carry inside schools, state Rep. Chris Todd, R-Madison County, said that The Covenant School shooter would have used anything, including a car, to commit mass murder.

”If she hadn’t had a gun, she probably would’ve had a car, she had a car. She probably would have driven over those kids when they went to recess.”

Special Session
Senate passes four bills during Wednesday’s session

The House Civil Justice Committee passed a bill (HB 7064) Wednesday afternoon that would expand who can carry guns on school campuses, such as anyone with an enhanced handgun carry permit.

Following the committee’s vote to recommend HB 7064 for passage, it was sent to the House Education Administration Committee, where it failed to garner enough votes to move on and failed (9-9), to much applause.

