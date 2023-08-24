Tennessee teen confesses to mom’s murder, hiding body, sheriff says

Investigators said William Hall admitted to shooting his mother Sherri Hicks Hall in the head.
Son charged in shooting death of his mother
Son charged in shooting death of his mother(Humphreys County Sheriff's Office)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MCEWEN, Tenn. (WSMV) – An investigation is underway in Humphreys County after investigators say an 18-year-old admitted to shooting his mother in the head.

Early Wednesday morning, the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on Parrish Lane, just outside of McEwen, after a dead woman was found inside.

During the investigation, the woman’s son, William Keaton Hall, was identified as the suspect in the woman’s death, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said William Hall admitted to shooting his mother Sherri Hicks Hall in the head, before covering up her body and trying to hide physical evidence.

The 18-year-old was charged with criminal homicide and booked into the Humphreys County jail, where he remains with a bond set at $82,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

