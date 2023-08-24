Teenager charged in connection with two fatal shootings

Police said ballistic science led to the 19-year-old being identified as a suspect.
Police are charging Jamonte Wellington in connection to fatal shootings on July 3 at Music City...
Police are charging Jamonte Wellington in connection to fatal shootings on July 3 at Music City Flats and Aug. 4 at Creekstone Apartments (pictured).(WSMV)
By Chuck Morris
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a teenager is being charged with criminal homicide in connection with two separate shootings.

Jamonte Wellington, 19, is being charged in the fatal shooting of Angel Troche on July 4 and Jose Rivera-Garcia on Aug. 3.

Police said ballistic science led to Wellington being identified as a suspect.

Related coverage
Man killed in car during targeted shooting at Lebanon Pike apartment, police say
Neighbors say father of two kids dies after shooting at Nashville apartment

Troche was found in his Dodge Challenger after crashing into a telephone pole near a building at Music City Flats. Police said at the time the car was targeted by gunfire as Troche arrived home.

Rivera-Garcia was found inside a Ford Escape at the Creekstone Apartments off Stewarts Ferry Pike. Police said he called 911 telling dispatchers he’d been shot by three men who attempted to rob him.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A house owned by Titans cornerback Caleb Farley exploded early Tuesday morning.
Father of Titans cornerback dies in home explosion
(File: Pizza)
Nashville pizza restaurant closes after nearly 40 years of service
A woman crash in Springfield with her four young children in the car.
SUV crashes with four children inside, mother charged with DUI
Over 30 rounds fired into Hermitage home, no arrests made, police say
Over 30 rounds fired into Hermitage home, no arrests made, police say
Metropolitan Nashville Police Department
Woman attacked, robbed near Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater

Latest News

The Tennessee Senate passed four bills on Wednesday while the House continued to hear bills in...
Day 3 of Tennessee General Assembly special session
Charter school goes without A/C
Nashville elementary school’s A/C stopped working, school continued without it for hours
Classes continued at Nashville elementary school for hours after A/C failure
Two missing teens and a man they were with were found safe in Union County in East Tennessee.
Missing West Tennessee teens found safe