Teenager charged in connection with two fatal shootings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a teenager is being charged with criminal homicide in connection with two separate shootings.

Jamonte Wellington, 19, is being charged in the fatal shooting of Angel Troche on July 4 and Jose Rivera-Garcia on Aug. 3.

Police said ballistic science led to Wellington being identified as a suspect.

Troche was found in his Dodge Challenger after crashing into a telephone pole near a building at Music City Flats. Police said at the time the car was targeted by gunfire as Troche arrived home.

Rivera-Garcia was found inside a Ford Escape at the Creekstone Apartments off Stewarts Ferry Pike. Police said he called 911 telling dispatchers he’d been shot by three men who attempted to rob him.

