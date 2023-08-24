Search underway for missing 84-year-old woman in Centerville

If you see her, deputies ask you to call 911.
Search underway for missing 84-year-old woman in Centerville
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT
CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Deputies in Hickman County are searching for a missing 84-year-old woman.

The sheriff’s office said Eileen Jenkins was last seen at her home off Columbia Avenue in Centerville.

“She has medical conditions that could prevent her from getting home safely. She was last seen wearing denim jeans, blue plaid short sleeve shirt, and black crocs,” HCSO said.

If you see her, deputies ask you to call 911.

Posted by Hickman County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 24, 2023

