Rutherford County School District breaks ground on school expansions
The school district broke ground at all three schools on Thursday.
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County School District will be expanding three of its schools simultaneously.
On Thursday, Rutherford County Schools broke ground on its expansions at three different schools:
- Smyrna High School
- Riverdale High School
- Oakland High School
The Smyrna High project will add nearly 20 portable classrooms on campus. The project is estimated to be about $38.42 million. The expansion Smyrna High is expected to be completed by August 2025. Riverdale and Oakland high schools have similar projects planned.
