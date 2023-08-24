Rutherford County School District breaks ground on school expansions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County School District will be expanding three of its schools simultaneously.

On Thursday, Rutherford County Schools broke ground on its expansions at three different schools:

Smyrna High School

Riverdale High School

Oakland High School

The Smyrna High project will add nearly 20 portable classrooms on campus. The project is estimated to be about $38.42 million. The expansion Smyrna High is expected to be completed by August 2025. Riverdale and Oakland high schools have similar projects planned.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.