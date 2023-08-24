Rutherford County School District breaks ground on school expansions

The school district broke ground at all three schools on Thursday.
Smyrna High School groundbreaking
Smyrna High School groundbreaking(Rutherford County Schools)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County School District will be expanding three of its schools simultaneously.

On Thursday, Rutherford County Schools broke ground on its expansions at three different schools:

  • Smyrna High School
  • Riverdale High School
  • Oakland High School

The Smyrna High project will add nearly 20 portable classrooms on campus. The project is estimated to be about $38.42 million. The expansion Smyrna High is expected to be completed by August 2025. Riverdale and Oakland high schools have similar projects planned.

