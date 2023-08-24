Nolensville loses to California in elimination game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League team has its World Series run come to an end.

The team from California representing the West Region won Wednesday night’s elimination game 5-3.

This was the third straight year that Nolensville took at team to Williamsport, which is a record for the tournament.

Stella Weaver also set a record for being the first female with three or more hits in the same LLWS.

