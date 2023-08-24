Nolensville loses to California in elimination game
Tennessee champs advanced to Little League World Series for the third straight year.
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League team has its World Series run come to an end.
The team from California representing the West Region won Wednesday night’s elimination game 5-3.
This was the third straight year that Nolensville took at team to Williamsport, which is a record for the tournament.
Stella Weaver also set a record for being the first female with three or more hits in the same LLWS.
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.