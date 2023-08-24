Nolensville loses to California in elimination game

Tennessee champs advanced to Little League World Series for the third straight year.
Nolensville rallied to tie the game in the fifth before giving up a home run in the bottom half of the inning.
By Chris Harris
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nolensville Little League team has its World Series run come to an end.

The team from California representing the West Region won Wednesday night’s elimination game 5-3.

This was the third straight year that Nolensville took at team to Williamsport, which is a record for the tournament.

Stella Weaver also set a record for being the first female with three or more hits in the same LLWS.

