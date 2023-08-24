New Chick-fil-A opening in Manchester

On Aug. 31 at 6 a.m. the new Manchester location will hold its grand opening at 2690 Hillsboro Boulevard.
Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A(Chick-fil-A Bellmead)
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 24, 2023
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new Chick-fil-A is coming to Manchester.

The new location will join 36 other Chick-fil-A restaurants that serve the greater Nashville area. It will bring 120 new jobs to the community.

The Manchester location will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carryout from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Saturday.

