Nashville’s oldest water reservoir gets upgrade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The historic Eighth Avenue Reservoir, the oldest and largest of 35 water reservoirs within the city of Nashville, is getting an upgrade.

Metro Water Services recently completed the first of three phases on the Historic 8th Avenue Reservoir Improvement Project, which started in 2021 to address geotechnical concerns by installing new cast-in-place concrete tanks within the existing reservoir structure.

“The project will reduce the risk of slippage, eliminate leakage from the aging membrane liner and valves, increase water quality through baffling, improve operational reliability and flexibility, and eliminate the need for ongoing geotechnical monitoring at the site,” Metro Water Services said.

The first phase of the project cost $23 million. The reservoir has been in use for more than a century.

