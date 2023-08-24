Nashville’s oldest water reservoir gets upgrade

The reservoir has been in use for more than a century.
Metro Water Services recently completed the first of three phases on the Historic 8th Avenue...
Metro Water Services recently completed the first of three phases on the Historic 8th Avenue Reservoir Improvement Project.(MWS)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The historic Eighth Avenue Reservoir, the oldest and largest of 35 water reservoirs within the city of Nashville, is getting an upgrade.

Metro Water Services recently completed the first of three phases on the Historic 8th Avenue Reservoir Improvement Project, which started in 2021 to address geotechnical concerns by installing new cast-in-place concrete tanks within the existing reservoir structure.

“The project will reduce the risk of slippage, eliminate leakage from the aging membrane liner and valves, increase water quality through baffling, improve operational reliability and flexibility, and eliminate the need for ongoing geotechnical monitoring at the site,” Metro Water Services said.

The first phase of the project cost $23 million. The reservoir has been in use for more than a century.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced they were working with the Union...
Tennessee firefighter charged with raping a child, TBI says
Montgomery County Sheriff's Office
Loaded gun found in student’s backpack after altercation at high school in Clarksville
Professional wrestler Terry Funk has died at 79.
WWE Hall of Fame pro wrestler Terry Funk dies at 79
Sun
Wilson Co. Schools scale back outdoor activities, practices due to heat wave
Room cleared
Rep. Farmer clears room after bill allowing armed officers at school moves forward

Latest News

Lebanon Police Department
Two found dead in truck at Lebanon truck stop
Fire generic
Nashville Fire recruiting nationwide for new EMS positions
Recruiting firefighters, improving response times
Covenant School mom speaks on behalf of parents who lost children during deadly shooting
Covenant School mom speaks on behalf of parents who lost children during deadly shooting
Nashville Zoo welcomes clouded leopard cub, banded palm civet
Nashville Zoo welcomes clouded leopard cub, banded palm civet