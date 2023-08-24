Nashville Zoo welcomes clouded leopard cub, banded palm civet

Both babies will be hand-raised at the zoo.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo’s nursery is now two hearts fuller after they welcomed home a baby clouded leopard cub and a banded palm civet kit.

The cub was born on July 18 at the Oklahoma City Zoo and was brought to the Nashville Zoo to be hand-raised and eventually paired with a mate.

According to the Nashville Zoo, they were chosen by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Clouded Leopard Species Survival Plan to oversee the cub’s upbringing.

The baby (kit) banded palm civet was born on Aug. 12. The male kit is being hand-raised due to inadequate milk production by the mother.

