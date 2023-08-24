Nashville Fire recruiting nationwide for new EMS positions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As Nashville Fire Department’s EMS division adds three new medical units to their fleet, they are searching for new talent to work as EMTs and Paramedics.

The challenge to filling those positions, however, is a labor force with a high turnover rate.

Last year, the American Ambulance Association found 20% to 30% overall annual turnover among the EMS workforces.

Now, the department is trying to recruit from everywhere across the U.S.

“We’re reaching out all over the country, all over the nation for paramedics, for AEMTs across the board, coming from wherever because of that influx of people moving to Nashville,” Special Operations District Chief Matt Tidwell said. He continued: “People are moving from California, Washington, Colorado, New York, all over. So we’re recruiting outside the state of Tennessee to get candidates to come here.”

Nashville Fire needs to hire at least 35 people for the new ambulances that are coming online.

Starting pay has increased for both EMTs and Paramedics.

New pay scale for AEMT: Old pay scale for AEMT: Starting pay: $63,506 Starting pay: $56,711 With Associate degree: $65,411 With Associate degree: $58,388 With Bachelors degree: $67,317 With Bachelors degree: $60,065

New pay scale for Paramedic: Old pay scale for Paramedic: Starting pay: $77,072 Starting pay: $68,806 With Associate degree: $79,384 With Associate degree: $70,846 With Bachelors degree: $81,696 With Bachelors degree: $72,886

EMT’s starting pay includes an average of long week overtime and shift differential.

The department said once these new positions are filled, their fleet will include 35 med units and that should bring more help to the community.

Tidwell said, “shorter response times means that we get to the patient quicker, we can start treating them quicker. They’re going to receive better care. Plus, you know our paramedics and AEMTs are well vetted.”

Benefits for EMTs and paramedics include 35 paid days off and they work 12-hour shifts. They are also eligible for a fully funded pension.

Tidwell said the satisfaction of the job and the benefits they receive creates a great work-life balance.

“So many people have jobs that they go to work, they go through the motions, and they just do to get a paycheck,” He continued, “Coming to work here, I can come to work, do what I love, help people which is also in my nature what I love to do. I come to work, and there’s a pull of problems with different things every day. I get to fix those problems.”

