Murfreesboro Police adds School Safety Division

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - There has been a lot of discussion surrounding School Resource Officers and bullet-resistant glass, but some Mid-State police departments are adding leadership with new divisions.

Some believe the decision is making a big difference when it comes to school safety.

Lisa Berolami was bringing her granddaughter a change of clothes at Black Fox Elementary in Murfreesboro last week.

“It’s only her first full day of kindergarten,” said Berolami.

Berolami wishes that was her biggest concern, but the sad truth is that every second of every day she worries about the unthinkable.

“It’s at the height of everyone’s thoughts, always,” said Berolami.

The Murfreesboro Police Department is well aware.

They have had an officer inside every school since 2019, but this year, they are expanding services with leadership roles that, they believe, are making a big difference.

They have created a School Safety Division, complete with lieutenants, two sergeants, and 18 SROs, even though they only have 15 schools.

“That way if an SRO at one school has to be out that school is still covered,” said Captain Don Fanning, who now oversees the new division.

Fanning said the extra leadership at the top allows them to work on things like policy while the SROs patrol.

“You know our schools have cameras in them. Well, how many cameras do you need? Where should they be positioned? Who has access to them,” said Fanning.

Nashville recently created a School Safety Division. Wilson, Williamson, and Rutherford counties all have them.

The Franklin Police Department, which patrols Franklin’s city schools does not.

“Inside the school, they should not have to be having to worry about what’s going on outside the school,” said Berolami.

Captain Fanning agrees.

He has been in law enforcement for 29 years and said it is sad that we have a need for these school safety divisions.

“At my high school, the exterior doors were never locked,” said Captain Fanning.

These days, however, not having one is not an option.

“We have to live in reality, and the reality is there are some people out there that have some really bad intentions and we have to deal with that, and we will,” said Captain Fanning.

The Murfreesboro Police Department is utilizing school safety funding from the Governor’s office to pay for the operation, which includes $75,000 for each school to have an SRO on patrol.

To have a full School Safety Division, complete with leadership positions, however, it will cost well over $1 million every year.

