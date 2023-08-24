Meharry providing free dental services during Fall Oral Health Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fall Oral Health Day is happening this weekend at Meharry Medical College. This is your chance to get access to free tooth cleanings, fillings and extractions.

Dental students attending the university will complete the services. Meharry provides the community with these services twice a year.

The event is Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. Pre-registration online ends at noon on Thursday.

Only Davidson County residents and children attending Metro schools can receive services. Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are preferred for children.

The event is happening on campus at 1005 Dr. D.B. Todd Jr. Blvd.

