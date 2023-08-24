Meharry Medical College hosts virtual forum with final mayoral candidates

By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Meharry Medical College hosted a virtual forum on YouTube with the two mayoral candidates Wednesday evening.

For approximately the first half hour, listeners had difficulty hearing candidates Freddie O’Connell and Alice Rolli give their answers to questions surrounding issues that concern Nashville. Comments calling for the sound to be adjusted riddled the live chat section.

“Unfortunately, this will not be beneficial as we cannot hear the candidates,” one YouTube user wrote.

Dr. James E.K. Hildreth led the conversation and asked candidates to speak up halfway through the forum, but live chat complaints continued. Questions including how they think the city would handle a potential next epidemic and how they would offset housing price increases were posed to both O’Connell and Rolli.

The forum intended to engage the candidates in conversation on topics ranging from health disparities, housing affordability, transportation and the environment. Davidson County residents were invited to attend the virtual forum to learn more about the final two candidate’s plans for the city.

Near the end of the forum, Dr. Hildreth revisited the questions asked during the audio challenges.

For the full video, visit the Meharry Medical College’s YouTube channel.

