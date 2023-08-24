Man charged after starving chickens found eating each other near Nashville, police say

Living chickens were found eating dead chickens due to not having any food.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Aimee Rivers / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Warning: Some details in this article may be disturbing.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A criminal investigation was launched this week after police say a Davidson County man let some of his chickens starve to death and get eaten by other hungry chickens.

Deandre J. Edmondson, 42, was charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty.

On Aug. 23, Metro Nashville Police Department officers were asked by Nashville Animal Control to assist in an animal cruelty investigation at 2628 Claylick Road. Arriving officers said they noticed a dirty chicken pen from the roadway.

The chicken pen had 38 chickens inside, alongside seven dead chickens, according to an MNPD arrest report. The living chickens had begun eating the dead chickens due to not having any food, police said, adding the only water source was found in a small, dirty bucket.

Animal control, which routinely checks on Edmonson’s animals, has previously issued more than three dozen citations against the 42-year-old, according to the report. Edmondson was booked early Thursday morning and has since been released on bond.

