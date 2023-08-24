‘I could not stop hollering. It hurt so bad.’: Nashville man recalls gas station shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Justin Morris had stopped at the Shell station on Shelby Avenue to get a drink on a hot evening. Within seconds, he said he was caught in the crossfire.

He said he stepped out of his car and within seconds was struck by a bullet.

“I was like owwww! Owwww! I could not stop hollering. It hurt so bad,” Morris said on Wednesday, two days after he was shot.

As pain shot through his body, he realized he had just been shot.

“I was on my way back home and said, ‘Let me stop at this gas station and get me something to drink,’ and right when I got out, I heard some noises,” Morris said.

Previous coverage 1 injured in shooting at East Nashville gas station

The noise was the sound of a bottle being thrown.

“It was a group of Spanish guys that threw something at this car in front of them and it was some African American guys in the car in front of them and I guess they were blocking them in or something,” Morris said.

He said the next thing he knew they jumped out and started shooting.

“I tried to turn around and rush back to my car, and I just got shot right there,” Morris said. “I was yelling the whole-time saying help! Help can some call an ambulance, and I was just hoping I don’t die.”

The two groups jumped back into their cars and sped off while Morris laid their screaming.

“There were other people out there and nobody came up to try at check on me or nothing,” Morris said.

Paramedics rushed him to the hospital where doctors said the bullet went through his groin and broke a few bones.

“I just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time and I would have never thought. It’s just crazy how people are just having guns and just shooting,” Morris said.

Police are now searching for the shooters.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.