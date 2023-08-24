How Nashvillians are staying cool in extreme heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville heat is brutal enough to make anyone feel sluggish, but one man said he’s not letting the heat put a damper on his routine.

Dr. Christopher Anthony Davis said he prepares for the high temperatures differently and waits until it gets as hot as it can to run.

”Drink water before, drink water after,” Davis said. He also advised the public to keep their face and head protected as he says 15 to 20 minutes of sun exposure can be too much.

At 67, Davis is aiming to have his healthiest life.

”Exercise, eating properly as well as the doctor visits is what keeps people safe as they get older,” Davis said.

He runs 12 miles, or three to four hours, every day in the heat, but Davis said you have to know your body.

“When I feel dizzy or a bit overwhelming, I won’t run that next lap,” Davis said. “Like yesterday, it did come after six miles, and I felt a little dizzy, so you get the feelings in your body when it’s too much, and you know it’s time to stop.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said these are the most common symptoms of heat-related illnesses.

Dizziness is the main symptom of any heat-related illness.

For heat exhaustion, look out for extreme thirstiness and heavy sweating

For heat stroke, confusion will kick in, and a feeling that you’re about to lose consciousness.

To prevent these types of sicknesses, the CDC says to stay hydrated, cool and informed.

