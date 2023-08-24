Former Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer recovering in hospital, family says

Fulmer’s family did not give specifics on the procedure.
Former Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer recovering during hospital visit, family says
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Former Tennessee football coach and director of athletics Phillip Fulmer is recovering after a medical procedure at the University of Tennessee Medical Center, Fulmer’s family announced Thursday.

“He is alert and in good spirits and will remain at the hospital for a few days,” the family said. “We are thankful for the outstanding care he’s receiving, and we also appreciate the prayers and concern of so many who have reached out. He is looking forward to cheering on the Vols as they kickoff another exciting season!”

Fulmer’s family did not give specifics on the procedure.

