First Alert Forecast: Stifling heat & extreme humidity into Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The hottest weather of the year will persist for a couple more days. Major relief is on the way for next week.

THROUGH SATURDAY:

A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect for dangerous heat & humidity through Saturday.

Extremely hot and humid weather will continue through the start of the weekend. After hitting 100 degrees in Nashville today, a high of 101 is expected on Friday. With the humidity though, it’ll feel like 105 - 115 degrees. Very hot weather will continue into Saturday, too. Highs on Saturday will generally be in the 90s.

The hot weather will linger well into our evenings. Early mornings will be coolest, and most appropriate for outdoor activities. Lows each night will continue to be in the mid 70s in most cases.

Heat Alerts continue through Friday for the Mid State and southern Kentucky. (WSMV)

Late Friday night through Saturday, a slight shower/storm chance will develop. Storms will have the potential to arrive as soon as midnight on Friday, but could hold off until Saturday afternoon. Regardless of timing, be ready for isolated very heavy downpours and the threat for brief, gusty strong wind.

Keep on with your heat precautions. Don’t let up now. As noted above, Friday appears as if it’ll be the hottest day of this entire stretch of unusual weather.

SUNDAY:

Behind a cold front, spotty showers and storms are likely to develop on Sunday. The most likely zone for them will be over southern Middle Tennessee. Temperatures will be much more typical of this time of year.

MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY OF NEXT WEEK:

At least one additional cold front will move through during the first half of next week. An isolated shower or storm may be triggered by that front. However, the biggest story will be the drop in temperature and humidity.

In fact, most of next week looks as if it’ll be at least a couple degrees below average.

