First Alert Forecast: Extreme heat continues into the weekend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Our First Alert Weather Day now continues through Saturday as this stretch of dangerous heat will linger into part of our weekend

Highs today and tomorrow will even approach 100°, though many areas will stay in the 90s. With the humidity factored in, heat index values will be as high as 105°-115° at times.

Excessive Heat Warnings have now been expanded to include more areas in west Middle Tennessee, while we remain in a Heat Advisory along the I-65 corridor.

If you are going to be outside for any period of time this week, be sure to stay hydrated, dress appropriately, and take breaks in the shade or indoors, if at all possible.

In addition, be sure to keep your pets inside and check on your elderly relatives/neighbors.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday will still be hot with highs will be in the mid to upper 90s for the day. It will still be very humid on Saturday with the heat index still expected to be 105° or higher in the afternoon. A stray shower or rumble of thunder cannot be ruled out and could be the only thing to help some spots cool down for the day.

Temperatures finally drop back near 90, and some spots in the 80s, on Sunday with a break in the humidity and a mix of clouds and sunshine. A shower also cannot be ruled out for Sunday, but many of us stay dry.

NEXT WEEK

We’ll finally see temperatures drop back into the 80s on Monday and Tuesday of next week with a small chance of an afternoon rain shower.

Temperatures continue their fall into the mid-80s on Wednesday with a mix of clouds and sun in the afternoon.

