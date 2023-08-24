Fatal crash under investigation in Pleasant View

By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A fatal crash in Pleasant View is under investigation according to Smokey Barn News.

SBN reports the Pleasant View Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash on Old Clarksville Pike near Bearwallow Road.

The deceased person’s identity has not been released and SBN says no other information was released at this time.

