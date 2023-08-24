Explainer: Can you get heat disorders while swimming?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On a hot summer day when there is a heat advisory and temperatures reach triple digits, the first place many want to go to is the pool. But do pools actually keep people cool and hydrated or do they mask the signs of heat stroke/exhaustion?

According to Inland Empire Swimming (IES), a local swimming committee of USA Swimming, people can actually get heat exhaustion.

IES said that heat exhaustion can happen after long periods of exercise so if people are exercising a lot in a pool.

Even if you’re not swimming, it’s always important to recognize the signs of all heat disorders including heat exhaustion, heat stroke and heat cramps.

Heat Cramps, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) has the following symptoms:

Painful muscle cramps and spasms usually in the legs and abdomen

Heavy sweating

Those who suffering from heat cramps should apply firm pressure on cramping muscles or gently massage to relieve the spasm. They should also have some water unless they complain of nausea.

If the cramps last for more than an hour, medical attention should be sought.

Heat exhaustion, according to the NWS has the following symptoms:

Heavy sweating

Weakness or tiredness

Cool, pale, clammy skin

Fast, weak pulse

Muscle cramps

Dizziness, nausea or vomiting

Headache

Fainting.

To combat heat exhaustion NWS recommends that a person suffering should be taken to a cooler environment. Their clothes should be loosened and they should apply cool, wet clothes or sit in a cool bath. They should also have sips of water.

NWS said that if a person vomits more than once or if their symptoms worsen you should call 911.

Heat stroke, according to NWS has the following symptoms:

Throbbing headache

Confusion

Nausea

Dizziness

Body temperature above 103°F

Hot, red, dry or damp skin

Rapid and strong pulse

Fainting

Loss of consciousness.

If anyone is suffering from a heat stroke, NWS says to call 911 immediately.

“Heat stroke is a severe medical emergency,” NWS said. “Delay can be fatal.”

NWS said that when emergency officials come, the person should be moved to a cooler environment. They should reduce the body temperature with cool clothes or baths.

NWS said to use a fan if the heat index is below the high 90s, otherwise, a fan can make you hotter. NWS also said to not give fluids.

So how can you stay safe from heat in the pool? IES said to drink before you get thirsty.

“By the time you’re thirsty, you are already dehydrated,” IES said.

