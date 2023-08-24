Early dismissal begins in Robertson County Schools because of extreme heat

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - As the temperatures turned up early Wednesday afternoon, students at Springfield High School were headed home.

Robertson County Schools began dismissing two hours early Wednesday because of the extreme heat. The early dismissal in Robertson County will continue through Friday, the school district said.

“I’d rather them be at home in the air conditioning than be on the school bus in the blistering heat because some of the buses do not have air,” Robertson County parent Breanna Keeler said.

Robertson County Schools is also prohibiting any outdoor practices from 12:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Keeler, who said she’s passed out from heat before, is glad the school district is taking the heat wave seriously.

“I do appreciate it,” Keeler said. “My older two kids ride the bus, and they came in yesterday burning sweat, faces red, hot, it made them angry. It makes kids irritable when they’re sweaty. It makes adults irritable too, so props to them on that.”

Children enrolled in Robertson County extended care programs can attend as soon as schools dismiss and stay until 6 p.m., according to the district.

