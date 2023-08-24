Dump truck overturns, spills fuel in Williamson County

Drivers should avoid the area.
Dump truck overturned in Williamson County
Dump truck overturned in Williamson County(Williamson County Sheriff's Office)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A dump truck overturned and spilled fuel all over a roadway in Williamson County on Thursday morning.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the truck overturned around 10:30 a.m. on Lewisburg Pike, south of Duplex Road in Franklin.

The southbound lane is completely blocked and the WCSO advised drivers to avoid the area until the truck is towed away and the fuel cleanup is finished.

