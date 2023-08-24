Dump truck overturns, spills fuel in Williamson County

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A dump truck overturned and spilled fuel all over a roadway in Williamson County on Thursday morning.

According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, the truck overturned around 10:30 a.m. on Lewisburg Pike, south of Duplex Road in Franklin.

The southbound lane is completely blocked and the WCSO advised drivers to avoid the area until the truck is towed away and the fuel cleanup is finished.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.